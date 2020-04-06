Queen Elizabeth Speak About COVID-19
Pandemic in Rare Televised Address On April 5, Queen Elizabeth sat down and
addressed the effect that COVID-19 was having on
the United Kingdom, calling it a “time of disruption.” Queen Elizabeth,
via MSN She then thanked all the healthcare workers
and those working essential jobs, saying their
selfless work was appreciated by the nation.
Queen Elizabeth,
via MSN Queen Elizabeth went on to call for everyone
in the U.K. to “remain united,” as banding together
is the only way to “overcome” the pandemic.
Queen Elizabeth,
via MSN She then broadened her message of unity to address
those around the world, saying that although things
are tough now, one day we will all “meet again.” Queen Elizabeth,
via MSN