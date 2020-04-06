Global  

Government 'remains united' as PM stays in hospital

Government 'remains united' as PM stays in hospital

Government 'remains united' as PM stays in hospital

First Secretary of State Dominic Raab chaired the Government's Daily Covid-19 briefing from Downing Street this afternoon, insisting that the government 'remains united' while Prime Minister Boris Johnson stays in hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms. Professor Chris Whitty, who has returned from self isolation, also refused to be drawn on the PM's condition.

