Rob Gronkowski Wins WWE 24/7 Championship at Wrestlemania Gronkowski ended up in the middle of the action at WrestleMania, where he served as host of the two-night event.

Gronkowski jumped off a balcony at Wrestlemania 36 on Sunday night and landed on a group of wrestlers.

The former NFL star pinned his friend Mojo Rawley to become the new WWE 24/7 champion.

Gronkowski quit his hosting duties and ran out of the arena immediately after winning the title.

The 24/7 championship was created in 2019 and can be defended at any time in any location.

The title has been held by several non-wrestlers, including NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and the NBA's Enes Kanter.

Wrestlemania 36 took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.