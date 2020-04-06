Rob Gronkowski Wins WWE 24/7 Championship at Wrestlemania Gronkowski ended up in the middle of the action
at WrestleMania, where he served as host of
the two-night event.
Gronkowski jumped off a balcony at Wrestlemania 36
on Sunday night and landed on a group of wrestlers.
The former NFL star pinned his friend Mojo Rawley
to become the new WWE 24/7 champion.
Gronkowski quit his hosting duties and ran out
of the arena immediately after winning the title.
The 24/7 championship was created in 2019 and
can be defended at any time in any location.
The title has been held by several non-wrestlers, including
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and the NBA's Enes Kanter.
Wrestlemania 36 took place at the
WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida,
on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.