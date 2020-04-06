Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Selena Gomez Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to appear on Miley Cyrus’s ‘Bright Minded’ livestream and talked candidly about her mental health.

During the show, Gomez revealed that she had been recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder at McClean Hospital in Massachusetts.

The 27-year-old singer previously hinted at having bipolar disorder in an interview with WSJ magazine in which she described her “highs” as “really high” and her “lows” as debilitating.

Gomez confessed that finding out the diagnosis left her “equal parts terrified and relieved.” Selena Gomez, via Instagram Rather than being “scared” of the new information about her mental condition, Gomez instead said she felt better.

Selena Gomez, via Instagram

