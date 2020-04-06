Selena Gomez Reveals She Was
Diagnosed With Bipolar Disorder Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to
appear on Miley Cyrus’s ‘Bright Minded’ livestream
and talked candidly about her mental health.
During the show, Gomez revealed that she
had been recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder
at McClean Hospital in Massachusetts.
The 27-year-old singer previously hinted at
having bipolar disorder in an interview with
WSJ magazine in which she described her “highs”
as “really high” and her “lows” as debilitating.
Gomez confessed that finding out the diagnosis
left her “equal parts terrified and relieved.” Selena Gomez,
via Instagram Rather than being “scared” of the new information about
her mental condition, Gomez instead said she felt better.
Selena Gomez,
via Instagram