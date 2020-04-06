Tesla Gives Glimpse of Its Ventilator Prototype Set to Be Used for COVID-19 Patients Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published now Tesla Gives Glimpse of Its Ventilator Prototype Set to Be Used for COVID-19 Patients With ventilators in high demand in the U.S. during the pandemic, electric car maker Tesla has unveiled its prototype to help coronavirus patients. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

