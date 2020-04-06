Chris Whitty: Mistake to discuss the next phase of managing the pandemic at this stage Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published now Chris Whitty: Mistake to discuss the next phase of managing the pandemic at this stage Dominic Raab led the UK update on the coronavirus pandemic alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Professor Dame Angela McLean. In Chris Whitty's first public appearance since recovering from coronavirus symptoms, he says it would be a mistake to discuss the next phase of managing the pandemic until there is confidence that the peak has been reached. 0

