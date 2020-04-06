Global  

Metro Area Schools Begin Distance Learning

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:25s - Published
As schools come back from spring break, the superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools shares how the district is making sure some students won’t fall through the cracks (1:25).

WCCO 4 News At Noon — April 6, 2020

