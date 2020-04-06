Metro Area Schools Begin Distance Learning Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:25s - Published now Metro Area Schools Begin Distance Learning As schools come back from spring break, the superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools shares how the district is making sure some students won’t fall through the cracks (1:25). WCCO 4 News At Noon — April 6, 2020 0

