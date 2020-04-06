Enforcing The Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:22s - Published now Enforcing The Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order Katie Steiner reports, for the most part, Minnesotans are staying at home. But some, including a Winnebago bar, are not (2:22). WCCO 4 News At Noon — April 6, 2020 0

