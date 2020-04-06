Global  

American Airlines Makes Cuts to Flights From NYC Due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Sunday, American Airlines reduced the number of flights out of New York area airports due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Under this new reduced schedule, the airline will operate only 13 flights a day through May 6.

