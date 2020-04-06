Cleaning your house based on CDC recommendations

The next few weeks./// some of the biggest weapons we have against the spread of coronavirus is good old fashioned soap and water.

Kimt news three's annalise johnson is showing us how the centers for disease control and prevention is recommending how you can disinfect your home to help keep you and your family safe.

She joins us live now... annalise?xxx calyn?

Think of everything you touch in a day.

All of those germs accumulate on your hands?

And then you bring it home with you.

For example?

Think of all the door handles you touch.

Today i disinfected my apartment to the cdc's standards.

Take a look.xxx nat: door handle from the second you walk into your front door, think about all the germs you've been carrying on your hands that are now on your household surfaces.

The cdc considers tables?

Door knobs?

Light switches?

Counter tops?

Handles?

Desk?

P?s faucets?

Sinks?

And beyond to be hig?touch surfaces.

To begin disinfecting your home?

You'll want some soapy water.

So im going to put some warm water in this bowl i have and add some soap.

Now that i have my soapy water, i'm going to dip a rag into it and begin wiping down the high touch surfaces in my apartment nat: water i'm going to begin by wiping down my kitchen island with that soapy water with that same soapy rag?

I wipe all surfaces in my apartment i frequently touch.

Once you finish wiping down your high touch surfaces with soapy water, the next step is to clean all of those surfaces with an epa registered household disinfectant.

So you'll want to spray those on all your high touch surfaces, so here i am on my kitchen island.

Then you'll want to let it sit for as long as the directions on your disinfectant says.

Mine tells me to wait 10 minutes.

And wipe that all up with a paper towel when your time is up.

The cdc recommends cleaning your high touch surfaces routinely, daily if possible.

Nat: bottle on counter of course?

What i demonstrated is not an exhaustive list of the many areas of our homes we put our hands on daily.

Frequent handwashing?

Especially right when you come into your home?

Can also help keep germs?

And coronavirus?

Out of your home.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise.

We'll have the full list of ??

A or environmental protection agency approved disinfectants and directions to make a cleaning solution on our website at kimt dot com.

You can find