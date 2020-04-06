Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tesla Previews Its Prototype Ventilator, Made From EV Parts

Tesla Previews Its Prototype Ventilator, Made From EV Parts

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published
Tesla Previews Its Prototype Ventilator, Made From EV Parts

Tesla Previews Its Prototype Ventilator, Made From EV Parts

Tesla shared a closer look at ventilators it is developing to address the shortage hospitals are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The engineers showed two different versions of the ventilators but did not give a timeline for production.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.