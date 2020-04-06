Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan Among 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan Among Latest Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees The 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class has been unveiled and includes eight basketball legends.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are among the newest class and boast a combined 11 NBA titles and four MVP awards.

The class also includes WNBA champion Tamika Catchings, coaches Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton, Kim Mulkey and international basketball executive Patrick Baumann.

Several current and former players spoke out to honor Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash in January.

The enshrinement ceremony typically takes place in August at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The outbreak of coronavirus could potentially force the Hall of Fame to postpone the ceremony to a later date.

