Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tupelo shuts down transit program another week to combat coronavirus

Tupelo shuts down transit program another week to combat coronavirus

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
Tupelo shuts down transit program another week to combat coronavirus
The city's public transit program will remain closed for another week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tupelo shuts down transit program another week to combat coronavirus

Leaders suspended tupelo transit for another week this after a driver tested positive for coronavirus city leaders spoke with northeast community services and decided the additional week will allow tupelo transit drivers and employees another week of isolation.

They hope to reopen on next monday




You Might Like


Tweets about this

senschuh

Louis Schuh RT @wtva9news: The City of Tupelo has decided to close its public transit program for another week to prevent the spread of the coronavirus… 35 minutes ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News The City of Tupelo has decided to close its public transit program for another week to prevent the spread of the co… https://t.co/rT1mNUu5HA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.