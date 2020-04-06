Global  

Nation standing together against COVID-19: PM Modi on BJP’s 40th foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's efforts to combat coronavirus have set an example and it is among countries which understood the pandemic's seriousness and took various timely decisions to combat the virus.

"We got to see our collective strength on Sunday evening," he said referring to the countrywide exercise to switch off lights and illuminate diyas for nine minutes to show India's collective strength to fight the deadly virus.

Fight against coronavirus is no less than war, Modi said.

