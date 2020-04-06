Global  

NY's Gov. Cuomo: 'Now is not the time to slack off'

NY's Gov. Cuomo: 'Now is not the time to slack off'

NY's Gov. Cuomo: 'Now is not the time to slack off'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that recent data suggests the state's coronavirus crisis may be hitting a plateau, but warned residents to stay vigilant in their social distancing efforts.

NY's Gov. Cuomo: 'Now is not the time to slack off'

"This is an enemy we have underestimated from day one and we have paid the price dearly," Cuomo said during a news conference in Albany, New York on Monday (April 6).

He told New Yorkers to continue their social distancing efforts even though data - including hospitalizations and deaths - suggest the state's crisis may be hitting a plateau.

Cuomo also told a news briefing that he was extending an order to keep non-essential businesses and schools closed for another two weeks until April 29.




