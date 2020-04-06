Lowry: The Claret Jug is in safe hands!

Global  

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Shane Lowry says he is disappointed The Open has been cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus but is looking forward to defending the Claret Jug at Royal St George's next year.

