Lowry: The Claret Jug is in safe hands! Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:46s - Published now Lowry: The Claret Jug is in safe hands! Shane Lowry says he is disappointed The Open has been cancelled for 2020 due to coronavirus but is looking forward to defending the Claret Jug at Royal St George's next year. 0

