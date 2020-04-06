Greek Pastry Chef Makes Easter Bunnies With Gloves and Masks Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:49s - Published 1 hour ago Greek Pastry Chef Makes Easter Bunnies With Gloves and Masks A greek pastry chef is using Easter bunnies to honor their doctors - saying his chocolate doctor bunny, wearing a mask and gloves, conquered the coronavirus. Veuer’s _ has the full story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this