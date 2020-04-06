Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘86% COVID-19 deaths from…’: Govt’s update on mortality rate due to virus

‘86% COVID-19 deaths from…’: Govt’s update on mortality rate due to virus

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:29s - Published
‘86% COVID-19 deaths from…’: Govt’s update on mortality rate due to virus

‘86% COVID-19 deaths from…’: Govt’s update on mortality rate due to virus

Health Ministry updated on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said there had been 693 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths since Sunday.

The total death toll now stands at 109.

Lav reiterated with stats how elderly people are more susceptible to the virus.

The joint secretary also added that out of the total cases 1445 have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.