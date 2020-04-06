‘86% COVID-19 deaths from…’: Govt’s update on mortality rate due to virus

Health Ministry updated on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said there had been 693 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths since Sunday.

The total death toll now stands at 109.

Lav reiterated with stats how elderly people are more susceptible to the virus.

The joint secretary also added that out of the total cases 1445 have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.