Martin County emergency management director says county prepared for coronavirus Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 04:05s - Published 23 hours ago Martin County emergency management director says county prepared for coronavirus WPTV NewsChannel 5 spoke with Martin County Emergency Management Director Michele Jones, who said Monday county officials are working hard to make sure residents have resources and information. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Martin County emergency management director says county prepared for coronavirus CALL WITH THE VICE PRESIDENT.LET'S SWITCH GEARS HERE FOR JUSTA SECOND.THIS IS ALL NEW AT 11:00,GETTING SOME ANSWERS FROM ONE OFTHE KEY PLAYERS ON THE TREASURECOAST.MICHELLE JONES IS THE EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT DIRECTOR IN MARTINCOUNTY, JOINING US LIVE FROM THEEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CENTER.MICHELLE, FIRST OF ALL, THANKYOU.I KNOW YOUR TIME IS VERYFLEETING THESE DAYS, YOU DON'THAVE A LOT OF IT.WHAT IS YOUR MAIN MESSAGE TO THEPEOPLE OF MARTIN COUNTY RIGHTNOW?





You Might Like

Tweets about this Henry-Stark Health Jeff Sonnenberg of Martin Engineering presents Duane Mathis, with the Henry County Office of Emergency Management,… https://t.co/jcTUqQkhHC 22 hours ago