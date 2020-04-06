Global  

Katy Perry Expecting a Baby Girl With Fiancé Orlando Bloom The singer took to Instagram to reveal that she's pregnant with a baby girl.

Perry uploaded a picture of her husband-to-be's face covered in pink icing.

Katy Perry, via Instagram Weeks before her gender reveal, Perry shared just how long she'd been preparing for motherhood.

Katy Perry, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Perry announced her pregnancy in the music video for her newest song, "Never Worn White," where she posed for a profile shot of her baby bump.

The expecting parents planned to tie the knot in Japan this summer, but were reportedly forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

