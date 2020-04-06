Apple Is Now Building and
Shipping Face Shields According to a statement from
CEO Tim Cook, Apple has sourced over
20 million face masks to combat COVID-19.
The company is now
producing face shields.
Tim Cook,
via Twitter Tim Cook, via Twitter According to Cook, the first shipment of
face shields went to Kaiser hospital facilities
in the Santa Clara Valley of California.
The company expects to ship 1 million face shields
weekly and is working with governments around
the world to expand distribution outside of the U.S. Tim Cook, via statement