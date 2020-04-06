Apple Is Now Building and Shipping Face Shields According to a statement from CEO Tim Cook, Apple has sourced over 20 million face masks to combat COVID-19.

The company is now producing face shields.

Tim Cook, via Twitter Tim Cook, via Twitter According to Cook, the first shipment of face shields went to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley of California.

The company expects to ship 1 million face shields weekly and is working with governments around the world to expand distribution outside of the U.S. Tim Cook, via statement