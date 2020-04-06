Hamilton cast surprises nine-year-old fan on video call Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published 11 hours ago Hamilton cast surprises nine-year-old fan on video call When nine-year-old Aubrey couldn't see a stage performance of Hamilton as a birthday treat due to the coronavirus outbreak, the cast gave her a surprise performance of he hit musical via video conference instead. 0

