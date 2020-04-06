California Loans Out 500 Ventilators To Strategic National Stockpile Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:57s - Published 3 hours ago California Loans Out 500 Ventilators To Strategic National Stockpile Gov. Gavin Newsom says it is loaning out 500 ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory to help other states during the coronavirus pandemic. 0

