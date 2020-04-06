Country Star Dierks Bentley Performs On 'ACM Presents: Our Country' From His Porch In Colorado Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:24s - Published 1 week ago Country Star Dierks Bentley Performs On 'ACM Presents: Our Country' From His Porch In Colorado Dierks Bentley should have been on stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, but instead he performed from his porch in Colorado. Katie Johnston reports. 0

