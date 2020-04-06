Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Duran Duran's John Taylor Revealed He Was Positive For COVID-19

Duran Duran's John Taylor Revealed He Was Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Duran Duran's John Taylor Revealed He Was Positive For COVID-19

Duran Duran's John Taylor Revealed He Was Positive For COVID-19

Duran Duran’s John Taylor revealed he tested positive for coronavirus and recovered from it.

According to CNN, Taylor wrote on Instagram about getting the virus and described it as a “Turbo-charged Flu.” While he acknowledged people have dealt with loss and pain because of the virus, he wanted to address the fear around it.

He said: “I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.” Taylor then told fans: “Stay safe, stay connected and get creative!”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rulepalma

naughty boy RT @GlobalPandemics: COVID-ALERT: Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor Has Recovered from Coronavirus: 'We Can and Will Beat This' - Global Pand… 33 seconds ago

dannyrey25

dan r Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor Has Recovered from Coronavirus: ‘We Can and Will Beat This’ https://t.co/Dfd3EH4IDw 2 minutes ago

rep_joe_smith

Joe Smith ♫ Z107.7 St. Louis | STL’s #1 Hit Music Station https://t.co/CvkyYNeyB9 3 minutes ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor Has Recovered from Coronavirus: 'We Can and Will Beat This' - Global P… https://t.co/ogTpLxyljF 4 minutes ago

Kaibutsu

Black Jackson RT @RollingStone: "I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.” Duran Duran bassist John Tay… 4 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor Has Recovered from Coronavirus: ‘We Can and Will Beat This’ | Breitbart https://t.co/K1r9WOkGyj 6 minutes ago

CelsoPineda

Celso Pineda RT @SPIN: Duran Duran’s John Taylor Recovering From COVID-19: ‘Cannot Wait to Be Back Onstage’ https://t.co/TGrWcezt1z 6 minutes ago

danmsnyder

Daniel Snyder Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor Has Recovered from Coronavirus: ‘We Can and Will Beat This‘ https://t.co/Rr6myXjVbs… https://t.co/d90lVj1upd 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.