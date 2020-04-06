Duran Duran's John Taylor Revealed He Was Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 hour ago Duran Duran's John Taylor Revealed He Was Positive For COVID-19 Duran Duran’s John Taylor revealed he tested positive for coronavirus and recovered from it. According to CNN, Taylor wrote on Instagram about getting the virus and described it as a “Turbo-charged Flu.” While he acknowledged people have dealt with loss and pain because of the virus, he wanted to address the fear around it. He said: “I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.” Taylor then told fans: “Stay safe, stay connected and get creative!” 0

