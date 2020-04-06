Boris Johnson moved to intensive care Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published now Boris Johnson moved to intensive care Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed. Downing Stret also said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would “deputise where necessary” while the Prime Minister was in intensive care with Covid-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this TcHAPonjoK RT @confunctionist: BREAKING Boris Johnson moved to intensive care. https://t.co/8haHHVvnwm 1 second ago cricbuff 🇮🇳🏏 RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care 1 second ago John Clifford RT @piersmorgan: This is an incredibly serious situation for the British prime Minister. Boris Johnson's condition with #coronavirus at St… 2 seconds ago cedric yombo RT @nowthisnews: BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to an intensive care unit one day after being hospitalized becaus… 2 seconds ago Joseph Zebrowski RT @CBCNews: BREAKING: U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care after his symptoms worsened. https://t.co/OZsJOm… 2 seconds ago Faith🌸Hope🌺Love🌼 RT @SkyNews: Boris Johnson has been moved to an ICU after his condition worsened, Downing Street has said. It is understood that he remain… 2 seconds ago abdel^^ RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, who has the coronavirus, was moved to intensive care as his condition… 2 seconds ago 坂本和哉 RT @AP: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care unit of hospital after coronavirus symptoms worsen. https://… 2 seconds ago