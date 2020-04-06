Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Courtrooms going virtual

Courtrooms going virtual

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Courtrooms going virtual
10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Courtrooms going virtual

HOSPITAL WILL SERVE COVID-19PATIENTS OR OTHERS IN NEED.STARTING TODAY, THE COURTROOM ISGOING VIRTUAL AS THEY ADJUST TOGOING FORWARD WITH CASES WHILETRYING TO CONTROL THE SPREAD OFTHE CORONAVIRUS.MARIE CORONEL SHOWS US HOW ITWORKS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheFlaBar

The Florida Bar RT @MDFAWL: @MiamiDadeCourts are going virtual! More information about the roll out of new technology can be found on the Eleventh Circuit… 6 days ago

MDFAWL

Miami-Dade FAWL @MiamiDadeCourts are going virtual! More information about the roll out of new technology can be found on the Eleve… https://t.co/8zOLl1YOl6 6 days ago

WXXINews

WXXI News Also going virtual - courtooms. Here's how they're doing it. https://t.co/4L72HeDk6Q 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.