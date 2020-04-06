Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Engaged to Be Married The rapper and 'The Real' co-host are set to tie the knot almost two years after they started dating, 'PEOPLE' reports.

Jeezy popped the question during a Vietnamese-themed date night on March 27.

Jeanie Mai's Reps, via 'PEOPLE' Jeanie Mai's Reps, via 'PEOPLE' According to 'PEOPLE,' the newly engaged couple began dating back in November 2018.

They didn't go public with their relationship until August 2019, when they attended a gala for Jeezy's non-profit, Street Dreamz.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.