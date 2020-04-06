Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are
Engaged to Be Married The rapper and 'The Real' co-host are set to tie the knot almost two years after they started dating, 'PEOPLE' reports.
Jeezy popped the question during a Vietnamese-themed date night on March 27.
Jeanie Mai's Reps, via 'PEOPLE' Jeanie Mai's Reps, via 'PEOPLE' According to 'PEOPLE,' the newly
engaged couple began dating back
in November 2018.
They didn't go public with their relationship until August 2019, when they attended a gala for Jeezy's non-profit, Street Dreamz.