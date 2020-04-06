Global  

Boris Johnson in intensive care: Who runs the country if the PM is unfit?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Boris Johnson in intensive care: Who runs the country if the PM is unfit?

Boris Johnson in intensive care: Who runs the country if the PM is unfit?

Boris Johnson has said he is still suffering the symptoms of coronavirus and has been admitted to intensive care, more than a week after he first tested positive for the disease.

But what happens if his conditions deteriorates further and he is unable to conduct his duties as PM?

