shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Chase Torkelson - Basehor-Linwood HERE ON 41 ACTION NEWSWE'VE KICKED OFF A NEWSEGMENT CALLEDCELEBRATINGSENIORS...WE WANT TOSHOWCASE SENIORATHLETES IN BOTH HIGHSCHOOL AND COLLEGEWHO HAD THEIR SEASONCUT SHORT...OR WEREN'TEVEN ABLE TO STARTTHEIR SEASON ATALL...TODAY WE HONORBASEHOR-LINEWOODSENIOR CHASETORKELSONA THREE SPORT ATHLETEWHO HAD HIS BASKETBALLSEASON CUT SHORT...ANDWASN'T EVEN ABLE TOSTART HIS SENIOR SEASONOF BASEBALLFOOTBALL...BASKETBALL...BASEBALL...NO PROBLEM FOR STARATHLETE CHASE TORKELSON...DURING THE FALL CHASE WASRECGONISED AS A KANSASALL-STATE QUARTERBACK...HEWAS ALSO A SIMONE AWARD ANDSHRINE BOWL NOMINEE,SETTING RECORDS AT BASEHORLINEWOOD IN PASSING YARDS...DURING THE BASKETBALLSEASON CHASE WAS EAGER TOGET BACK ON THE COURT AS ASTARTER, AFTER BASEHOR FELLJUST SHORT OF THE 5ACHAMPIONSHIP TITLE IN2019...THE BOBCATS WEREFAVORED TO WIN HEADING INTOTHE SEASON...BASEHOR MADE ITALL THE WAY TO THE FINALFOUR AFTER BEATING ADOVERCENTRAL 76-72 IN THE STATEQUARTERFINAL ROUND...THEBOBCATS WERE SET TO FACEHAYS HIGH SCHOOL IN THE SEMIFINAL ROUND BEFORE THETOURNAMENT WASCANCELLED...BUT HIS TALENTS DIDN'T JUSTSTOP ON THE FIELD OR THECOURT...TORKLESON IS A RETURNINGALL-STATE PITCHER AND UKCFIRST TEAM PICTHER...CHASEWAS EXCITED TO HEAD INTO THESPRING WITHT THE GOAL OFBREAKING HIS SCHOOL'S STRIKEOUT RECORD AND LEADINGKANSAS 5A ONCE AGAIN...THE 3 STAR ATHLETE ALSO KEPTUP IN THECLASSROOM...MAINTAINING A3.35 GPA...CHASE PLANS TO MAJOR INBUSINESS AND PITCH FOR ADIVISION ONE PROGRAM...NEXTYEAR HE WILL ATTEND JUNIORCOLLEGE TO GET STRONGERAND WORK ON HIS 90MPH FASTBALL...BIG CONGRATS TO CHASE ANDGOOD LUCK!PLEASE CONTINUE TO SEND USSENIORS YOU WOULD LIKE





