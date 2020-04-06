Global  

We're Open Y'all: Music City Princesses

The show must go on, so there’s nothing that can stop the power of a princess.

With social media and video chat, Music City Princesses is letting you know “We’re Open Y’all!” This local business is ready to celebrate your child's birthday party or celebration.

The good thing about this service is that you can live anywhere, so let the fun continue!

A party can be done over Facebook Messenger, Zoom, Duo, Skype, Facetime etc.

Keep the magic alive for this small business by showing them your support!

Book a video chat or storytime session with a princess, today!

Inbox the princesses on Facebook to schedule or visit their website: musiccityprincesses.com

