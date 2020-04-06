Coronavirus: Boris Johnson in ‘safe hands’ in intensive care

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in "safe hands" and has been receiving "excellent care" at St Thomas' Hospital.

Mr Johnson was admitted on Sunday night - 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus - due to continuing "persistent" symptoms of COVID-19.

Report by Alibhaiz.

