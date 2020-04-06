Station Casinos donates $1M to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published now Station Casinos donates $1M to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Stations Casinos says it has contributed $1 million to Nevada's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Fertitta III and Vice Chairman Lorenzo J. Fertitta will also forego their salaries for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, the company says. 0

