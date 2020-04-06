Global  

Station Casinos donates $1M to COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Stations Casinos says it has contributed $1 million to Nevada's COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank J.

Fertitta III and Vice Chairman Lorenzo J.

Fertitta will also forego their salaries for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, the company says.

