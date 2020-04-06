Israel’s ultra-Orthodox lockdown challenge Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:15s - Published now Israel’s ultra-Orthodox lockdown challenge Coronavirus has hit Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews disproportionately, but implementing lockdown in those communities has been challenging. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wolfgirl 🇺🇸 RT @Inevitable_ET: Israel lockdown https://t.co/UVyFoguR5K 3 minutes ago