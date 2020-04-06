Dominic Raab: Boris Johnson is receiving excellent care in hospital Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published now Dominic Raab: Boris Johnson is receiving excellent care in hospital Dominic Raab will step up where necessary with the Prime Minister in intensive care. He says that Boris Johnson is in “safe hands” at St Thomas' Hospital. 0

Tweets about this SWINDON 105.5 Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St Thomas Hospital. Foreign security Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”. 11 seconds ago Chris Goldsmith Look Boris Johnson no doubt will have told Dominic Raab to keep the UK locked down for another 3 weeks, so in immed… https://t.co/JBjoZkvlLf 11 seconds ago Tyruz RT @Telegraph: 🚨 In a short statement, Dominic Raab confirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care at St Thomas' Hos… 12 seconds ago larry baker RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Fore… 13 seconds ago Chris RT @BBCBreaking: UK PM Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care, has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in "where necessary" htt… 17 seconds ago Derbyshire Dales CLP 🕷 RT @ShehabKhan: NEW: Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Boris Johnson, has said he has been asked to "drive forward the government's plans… 21 seconds ago 🇺🇸 MAGA STL 🇺🇸 RT @EyesOnQ: Boris Johnson has 'deputised' Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab https://t.co/UEFjfnqP38 via @MailOnline 21 seconds ago Philip Sambu RT @BBCPolitics: "There is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister" Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells @bbclaurak tha… 23 seconds ago