Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dominic Raab: Boris Johnson is receiving excellent care in hospital

Dominic Raab: Boris Johnson is receiving excellent care in hospital

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Dominic Raab: Boris Johnson is receiving excellent care in hospital

Dominic Raab: Boris Johnson is receiving excellent care in hospital

Dominic Raab will step up where necessary with the Prime Minister in intensive care.

He says that Boris Johnson is in “safe hands” at St Thomas' Hospital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Swindon105_5

SWINDON 105.5 Boris Johnson has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at St Thomas Hospital. Foreign security Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”. 11 seconds ago

TheTennisTalker

Chris Goldsmith Look Boris Johnson no doubt will have told Dominic Raab to keep the UK locked down for another 3 weeks, so in immed… https://t.co/JBjoZkvlLf 11 seconds ago

Tyruz4

Tyruz RT @Telegraph: 🚨 In a short statement, Dominic Raab confirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to intensive care at St Thomas' Hos… 12 seconds ago

bakerlarry84

larry baker RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Fore… 13 seconds ago

pondlass1

Chris RT @BBCBreaking: UK PM Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care, has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in "where necessary" htt… 17 seconds ago

DDLabour

Derbyshire Dales CLP 🕷 RT @ShehabKhan: NEW: Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Boris Johnson, has said he has been asked to "drive forward the government's plans… 21 seconds ago

ShaneWalburn

🇺🇸 MAGA STL 🇺🇸 RT @EyesOnQ: Boris Johnson has 'deputised' Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab https://t.co/UEFjfnqP38 via @MailOnline 21 seconds ago

wekesa

Philip Sambu RT @BBCPolitics: "There is an incredibly strong team spirit behind the Prime Minister" Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells @bbclaurak tha… 23 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.