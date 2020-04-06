Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IDS 'There's a clear chain of command'

IDS 'There's a clear chain of command'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:22s - Published
IDS 'There's a clear chain of command'

IDS 'There's a clear chain of command'

Iain Duncan Smith says Dominic Rabb will step in after the Prime Minister was moved to intensive care.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ottawafamtree

Ottawa Family Tree #UKGoverment #IanDuncanSmith: “there is a clear chain of command and at the head of that is #DominicRaab”… https://t.co/KxHnZHdKwY 25 minutes ago

613Dogsbody

Bob Janner @adamboultonSKY on sky news at the moment on tv trying to stir things up, after IDS made it clear that there is a r… https://t.co/G9mdrJ4jf0 29 minutes ago

DBop86

Duncan Cheung So IDS just contradicted himself on @SkyNews - he said that there was a clear chain of command w/Raab in control, t… https://t.co/OEkR8Vg5Eb 35 minutes ago

aconda_ann

North Easterner. Tories.....get stuffed! Dermot on Sky News just now.....there's a clear chain of command just after talking to IDS.... 35 minutes ago

redanblacattack

redandblackattack @Luke1732Mullen 3] There are well-defined situations where the chain can (and MUST) be bypassed. This is one of th… https://t.co/DHMkuNjpUl 7 hours ago

ripphotog

rippwho @jsolomonReports Yes- there is clear chain of command. PERIOD 20 hours ago

Muskidd

Nkosi Scott @African_Spring Not really, i think the problem is the communication channel is not centralized. There's no chain o… https://t.co/5vmmuNQNMN 1 day ago

DonnaKC6

DonnaK-B-C @TracyBond63 What you are saying is not clear at all. What I am saying is very clear. The lines between civilia… https://t.co/rEcwqBQdBO 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.