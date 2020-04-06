Pillars of Creation Look Ghostly In Stunning Hubble Image Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:34s - Published 3 days ago Pillars of Creation Look Ghostly In Stunning Hubble Image NASA on Monday shared an image that shows the Eagle Nebula’s Pillars of Creation looking especially ghostly. 0

