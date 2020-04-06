Many shoppers rave about this e.l.f. nourishing lip exfoliator Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:38s - Published now Many shoppers rave about this e.l.f. nourishing lip exfoliator This lip exfoliant is infused with vitamin e, shea butter, avocado, grape and jojoba oils. It provides a sweet sugar smoothing sensation while removing dry and chapped skin. Your lips will be left nourished, conditioned and soft. This product is 100% vegan and crutelty-free. Shoppers highly recommend it. "Great product! Has a great smell, I would definitely buy this product again!". "Good application feeling, leaves lips feeling fresh" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this