Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Many shoppers rave about this e.l.f. nourishing lip exfoliator

This lip exfoliant is infused with vitamin e, shea butter, avocado, grape and jojoba oils.

It provides a sweet sugar smoothing sensation while removing dry and chapped skin.

Your lips will be left nourished, conditioned and soft.

This product is 100% vegan and crutelty-free.

Shoppers highly recommend it.

"Great product!

Has a great smell, I would definitely buy this product again!".

"Good application feeling, leaves lips feeling fresh"

