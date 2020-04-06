Officials: Don't Litter Gloves, Disinfectant Wipes Used At Stores Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:19s - Published 6 days ago Officials: Don't Litter Gloves, Disinfectant Wipes Used At Stores After citizens raised concerns about used gloves and disinfecting wipes being left in shopping carts and on the ground around Maryland stores, officials are reminding residents to dispose of them properly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this