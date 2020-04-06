Global  

Officials: Don't Litter Gloves, Disinfectant Wipes Used At Stores

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:19s - Published
After citizens raised concerns about used gloves and disinfecting wipes being left in shopping carts and on the ground around Maryland stores, officials are reminding residents to dispose of them properly.

