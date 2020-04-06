Global  

Coronavirus Update: Bronx Zoo Tiger Positive For COVID-19 Raises Questions About Household Pets

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Coronavirus Update: Bronx Zoo Tiger Positive For COVID-19 Raises Questions About Household Pets

Coronavirus Update: Bronx Zoo Tiger Positive For COVID-19 Raises Questions About Household Pets

A tiger at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first known case of an animal being sick with the virus in the entire country.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.

