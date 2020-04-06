Coronavirus Update: Bronx Zoo Tiger Positive For COVID-19 Raises Questions About Household Pets Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published now Coronavirus Update: Bronx Zoo Tiger Positive For COVID-19 Raises Questions About Household Pets A tiger at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the first known case of an animal being sick with the virus in the entire country. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shawnie💫 RT @harryallen: Tiger Pawn. @nytimes: A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the virus, in what is believed to be the first known… 18 minutes ago Harry Allen Tiger Pawn. @nytimes: A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the virus, in what is believed to be the fir… https://t.co/Rzms4sTD68 27 minutes ago angie goff COMING UP: A lot of questions surrounding your pets and the #coronavirus. Are they at risk? What's the best way to… https://t.co/6V8jh4YzNg 34 minutes ago Apple RT @MrsPsp: Coronavirus Update: Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/qRAUjYHF3v 1 hour ago Felix Coronavirus Update: Tiger At Bronx Zoo Tests Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/qRAUjYHF3v 1 hour ago NoCorruption RT @CBSNewYork: A tiger at the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx Zoo has been diagnosed with the #coronavirus. It’s the first known cas… 2 hours ago Local 24 News Watch: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee gives update on COVID-19 response in the state https://t.co/XOkhOvoIrq 2 hours ago Vikram Singh RT @FirstSquawk: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: AFTER A TIGER AT THE BRONX ZOO TESTS POSITIVE FOR VIRUS; ZOOS IN INDIA ADVISED TO BE ON HIGH ALERT, SU… 2 hours ago