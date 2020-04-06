You Now Have Until July 15 To File Your Taxes

The Internal Revenue Service is giving Americans until July 15 to file and pay federal taxes.
According to Business Insider, the decision to extend the tax deadline is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Americans to file as soon as possible even with the extension in place.
"I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money."
The IRS recommends e-filing and choosing direct deposit to get your refund as soon as possible.
Nine in 10 taxpayers who e-file and are owed a refund receive it within 21 days of submitting their return.