Governor says COVID-19 peak coming earlier than predicted

AND HEALTH CARE WORKERS AREPREPARING FOR A SURGE INCOVID-19 CASES..16 WAPT'S SCOTT SIMMONS JOINS USLIVEFROM DOWNTOWN JACKSON WHERE THEGOVERNOR SET OUT HIS PLAN TOTACKLE THESURGE.

THE GOVERNOR AND HEALTHOFFICIALSTALKING TODAY ABOUT THEPOSSIBILITY OFMARSHALLING ANOTHER 400POTENTIAL HOSPITALBEDS TO DEAL WITH THE STILRISING NUMBERS OFCASES IN THE STATE..REEVES SAYS CAMP SHELBY COULD BEUSED TO PROVIDE 200 HOSPITALBEDS FORPATIENTS NOT CONSIDERED TO BE INACUTE CARE.ANOTHER 200 BEDS COULD BEPRESSED INTOACTION IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI IFNEEDEDFOR WHAT COULD BE THE PEAK OFVIRUS CASES INTHIS STATE ...SOMEWHERE AROUNDAPRIL 18TH.

BASED ON OUR SURGE PLANS YOUSEE WE WILL NEED 3,392 TOTALBEDSFOR PATIENTS AT OUR PEAK.

WECURRENTLY HAVE 3,000 AVAILABLEWE MAY NEED TO INCREASE CAPACITYBY AT LEAST 400COMING DAYS.WE PLAN TO INCREASE OUR ICU BEDSBY AT LEAST 254.

WE HAVE WBELIEVE AND ICU RESERVE AOF 356BEDS THROUGH OUT THE SYSTEAND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE PLANNINGFOR.AND THE STATE ADMITS IT ISWORKING ON PROJECTIONS THATCOULD EASILY CHANGE IN THECOMING DAYS AS THEY TRY TOPREPARFOR THAT "HIGH POINT OF CASES INTHE STATE"THAT COULD COME AROUND APRIL18TH.

THE PRESIDENT'S DISASTERDECLARATIONFOR THE STATE OPENS THE DOOR TOACTIVATE MORE GUARDSMEN INTOSERVICE TO DEAL WITHTHE PANDEMIC.STILL NO CLEAR INDICATION ON HOWTHEINDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE PART WILLWORK OUT AND WHAT IT WILL MEANFOR RESIDENTS.LIVE IN JACKSON SCOTT SIMMONS 16WAPT NEWS.

