Saucier sculptor overcomes her own challenges to complete phase one of Fred Haise tribute statue for

Saucier sculptor overcomes her own challenges to complete phase one of Fred Haise tribute statue

Saucier sculptor overcomes her own challenges to complete phase one of Fred Haise tribute statue
As we have all recently experienced, life can throw us for a loop sometimes.
- as we have all recently - experienced, life can throw us- for a loop sometimes.

- rewind nearly 50 years ago when- biloxi native and astronaut fre- haise was aboard that fateful - apollo 13 spacecraft- mission.- fortunately, he lived to tell - about it, is still alive today- with- the 50th anniversary of that- mission just around the - corner.

- news 25's toni miles shows us - another mission to honor haise- that raised some challenges.- quick!- - mission accomplished.

- saucier sculptor mary ott - tremmel davidson has- completed phase one of her- contribution to the city of - biloxi's tribute honoring fred- haise, a native known world-- wide for the role he played - nearly 50 years ago as an - astronaut on that fateful apoll- 13 space mission.

- just last week, she put the - finishing touches on- haise's bust.

- mary ott tremmel davidson,- sculpotor: " i knew the deadlin from the very - beginning was april 10th.

He wa- supposed to be at a banquet as- part of the - promotion of what's to come as- part of the whole statue.

I mad- the deadline.

It's just - that covid 19 decided - otherwise."

Mary faced a few challenges of- her own as she launched this- first phase of the project at - the beginning of the year.- mary ott tremmel davidson,- sculpotor: " it's been by the grace of god, but on- february 24th, i did have - bilateral mysectomy, and i am i- the process of- starting chemo, so, yes, there- have been a number of personal- things along with it, - but he has been a tremendous- help in keeping me focused on - - - - something, and of course, i hav- the wonderful support of my - husband-always there in every - way."

Toni miles, news 25: " the city of biloxi had initially planned- a public unveiling here - for the launch pad base, howeve- because of the coronavirus and- the - - - - cdc guidelines for social - distancing, those plans had to- be changed, but you can - still catch the unveiling on- saturday at 1:13 pm via - cyberspace on b-tv."

Biloxi mayor andrew "fofo" gilich: "within about seven or eight months, i think the - - - - bronze statue will be mounted o- top of this base of the saturn - rocket."

Davidson will soon begin- chemotherapy - but face set lik- flint, and relying on faith - - she's determined to finish what- she's - started - and is about to begin- the second phase of the - project, working on the base of- the fred haise statue.- and while davidson had hoped to- be on hand at this- weekend's event - several - decades later to meet her - hometown hero fred haise for a- second time - she'll have her - hands full handling that dreade- c-word - not the- coronavirus but cancer, but lik- all south mississippians, - she's up for the challenge.

- mary ott tremmel davidson,- sculpotor: " again, it's not me it's grace that's helping - me to do that."

Toni miles, news 25.- - - -




