- as we have all recently - experienced, life can throw us- for a loop sometimes.

- rewind nearly 50 years ago when- biloxi native and astronaut fre- haise was aboard that fateful - apollo 13 spacecraft- mission.- fortunately, he lived to tell - about it, is still alive today- with- the 50th anniversary of that- mission just around the - corner.

- news 25's toni miles shows us - another mission to honor haise- that raised some challenges.- quick!- - mission accomplished.

- saucier sculptor mary ott - tremmel davidson has- completed phase one of her- contribution to the city of - biloxi's tribute honoring fred- haise, a native known world-- wide for the role he played - nearly 50 years ago as an - astronaut on that fateful apoll- 13 space mission.

- just last week, she put the - finishing touches on- haise's bust.

- mary ott tremmel davidson,- sculpotor: " i knew the deadlin from the very - beginning was april 10th.

He wa- supposed to be at a banquet as- part of the - promotion of what's to come as- part of the whole statue.

I mad- the deadline.

It's just - that covid 19 decided - otherwise."

Mary faced a few challenges of- her own as she launched this- first phase of the project at - the beginning of the year.- mary ott tremmel davidson,- sculpotor: " it's been by the grace of god, but on- february 24th, i did have - bilateral mysectomy, and i am i- the process of- starting chemo, so, yes, there- have been a number of personal- things along with it, - but he has been a tremendous- help in keeping me focused on - - - - something, and of course, i hav- the wonderful support of my - husband-always there in every - way."

Toni miles, news 25: " the city of biloxi had initially planned- a public unveiling here - for the launch pad base, howeve- because of the coronavirus and- the - - - - cdc guidelines for social - distancing, those plans had to- be changed, but you can - still catch the unveiling on- saturday at 1:13 pm via - cyberspace on b-tv."

Biloxi mayor andrew "fofo" gilich: "within about seven or eight months, i think the - - - - bronze statue will be mounted o- top of this base of the saturn - rocket."

Davidson will soon begin- chemotherapy - but face set lik- flint, and relying on faith - - she's determined to finish what- she's - started - and is about to begin- the second phase of the - project, working on the base of- the fred haise statue.- and while davidson had hoped to- be on hand at this- weekend's event - several - decades later to meet her - hometown hero fred haise for a- second time - she'll have her - hands full handling that dreade- c-word - not the- coronavirus but cancer, but lik- all south mississippians, - she's up for the challenge.

- mary ott tremmel davidson,- sculpotor: " again, it's not me it's grace that's helping - me to do that."

Toni miles, news 25.- - - -