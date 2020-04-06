Global  

Zoom Schools

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Hamilton County schools are using Zoom, but are taking steps to make sure they don't get hacked.

Zoom as a platform to handle their business.

Unfortunately many zoom meetings have been hacked and it's raising concern for hamilton county schools.

The school district is making changes regarding how teachers use the program.

Teachers must host and admit participants to the call.

According to tim hensley, the hamilton county school district has not had a report of security issues.

But they are making these changes to increase security for




