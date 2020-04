Philadelphia Weather: Rain Chance Returns Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:45s - Published 1 week ago Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Weather: Rain Chance Returns FAMILY THERE BY YOU WILLPROTECT US.WELL, IN OTHER NEWS WE AREENJOYING A BEAUTIFUL START TOTHE WEEK, LOTS OF SUNSHINE ANDWARMER TEMPERATURES OUTSIDETODAY, KATE'S JOINING US LIVEFROM HER HOME AND WE WILL TAKEMORE DAYS LIKE TODAY.LETS ORDER THEM UP, EVERYDAY LIKE THIS FOREVER.WE HAVE ENOUGH GOING ON THE INTHE WORLD WE SHOULD NOT WORRYABOUT THE WEATHER.IF ONLY WE COULD PULL THOSESTRINGS.LIVE LOOK OUTSIDE AT CENTERCITY LOOKS GORGEOUS.NOTHING BUT BLUE SKIES AS FARAS YOU CAN SEE.WE HAVE SUNSHINE IN ALLCOMMUNITIES, TRENTON,WILMINGTON, ATLANTIC CITY.COOLER DOWN THE SHORE BY10 DEGREES THANKS TO THEBREEZE COMING ON SHORE BY THEOCEAN BYE STORM SCAN THREESHOWS DRY CONDITIONS FORTONIGHT AT LEAST AND YOU CANSEE AS WE ZOOM IN CLEAR SKIESOUTSIDE.SO YOUR OVERNIGHT LOW WILLDROP DOWN TO 46 DEGREES, CLOUDWILL BEGIN TO INCREASETONIGHT.IT WILL STAY QUIET WITH ALIGHT WIN.TOMORROW 65, AND WE WILL SEESOME SUNSHINE EARLY.NOTICE PRECIPITATION CHANCESAT BOTTOM.THEY DO START TO RAMP UP BYTOMORROW EVENING.THAT IS WHEN WE WILL HAVE ACHANCE FOR A FEW SHOWERS.SUN EARLY.TEMPERATURES WARMING TO THEMID 60'S BUT FUTURE WEATHERSHOWS EVEN THOUGH WE STARTRELATIVELY QUIET HERE COMESSHOWERS IN THE EVENING AND FEWMORE IN THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.THEN AS WE GET INTO EARLYWEDNESDAY WE WILL HAVE ACHANCE FOR A STRAY SHOWER ORTHUNDERSTORM, WEDNESDAYEVENING, BRINGS IN ANOTHERCHANCE FOR A SHOWER OR STORMAND THEN WE WILL CLEAR IT OUTEARLY THURSDAY ONLY FORANOTHER SYSTEM TO ROLL THROUGHMIDDAY THURSDAY RIGHT THEREWITH A CHANCE AGAIN FOR ASHOWER OR EVEN A GUSTYTHUNDERSTORM.SO IT DOS STAY MILD FOR NEXTFEW DAYS.SPOTTY SHOWER TOMORROW.SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM ONWEDNESDAY.CHANCE OF THE STORM ONTHURSDAY AS WELL AND THENDRIES OUT AND COOLS DOWN FORFRIDAY AND UPCOMING HOLIDAYWEEKEND 54 DEGREES ON FRIDAY,





