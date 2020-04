Coronavirus: NYC Suspends 'Safe Streets' Road Closure Program Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published 3 weeks ago Coronavirus: NYC Suspends 'Safe Streets' Road Closure Program Officials have ended the "Safe Streets" pilot program aimed at closing streets across the boroughs due to lack of use and police resources being used to keep them limited to pedestrians. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports. 0

