Brandon Inge reflects on Al Kaline Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 04:24s - Published now Brandon Inge reflects on Al Kaline Former Tiger utility player Brandon Inge said that Kaline with crucial to his development as a baseball player during his time in Detroit. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fanfictionwritertvseries Brandon Inge reflects on Al Kaline https://t.co/eZljbVDwxP via @YouTube 25 minutes ago