President Trump sends best wishes to Boris Johnson

Jean M. O'Brien RT @ABC: President Trump sends his “best wishes” to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who entered intensive care as he battles the coronavir… 4 minutes ago

simplyredc RT @MSNBC: WATCH: President Trump sends his “best wishes” to British PM Johnson who was moved to the ICU following coronavirus hospitalizat… 5 minutes ago

It's only called class war when we fight back Excuse me Mr President but I can attest that your statement is not true. https://t.co/1f3IQSD7W7 7 minutes ago

Tyric RT @NBCNews: President Trump sends his “best wishes” to British PM Johnson who was moved to the ICU following coronavirus hospitalization:… 8 minutes ago

Christopher RT @v_shakthi: President Trump sends his “best wishes” to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who entered intensive care as he battles the #co… 19 minutes ago

Shakthi Vadakkepat President Trump sends his “best wishes” to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who entered intensive care as he battle… https://t.co/UGxATfkVUR 21 minutes ago