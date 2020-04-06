Global  

President Trump sends best wishes to Boris Johnson

President Trump sends best wishes to Boris Johnson

President Trump sends best wishes to Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump has sent his best wishes to Boris Johnson after it was announced the Prime Minister had been moved into intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

