A High-fiber Diet May Reduce Breast Cancer Risk By 8%,

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
A fiber-rich diet could potentially reduce a woman's risk for breast cancer.

According to UPI, eating high-fiber foods was found to reduce the risk of the disease by 8% overall.

Researchers found that eating soluble fiber resulted in a 10% reduction and eating insoluble fiber reduced risk by 7%.

According to the study, the findings are consistent for both pre- and post-menopausal women.

The American Cancer Society doesn't recommend a specific amount of daily fiber intake.

