Coronavirus Interview: President Of JMH Health Care Workers Union Discusses Furloughs, Pay Cuts & PPE Shortage Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:38s - Published 1 day ago Coronavirus Interview: President Of JMH Health Care Workers Union Discusses Furloughs, Pay Cuts & PPE Shortage CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Martha Baker, the president of SEIU 1991, which represents more than 5,000 health care employees. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this